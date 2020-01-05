Global  

WestJet flight from Toronto slides off runway at Halifax airport

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Halifax Stanfield International Airport says there are no reported injuries after a WestJet flight slid off the runway upon landing.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman detained by passengers on Turkish flight after threatening to 'blow up plane' [Video]Woman detained by passengers on Turkish flight after threatening to 'blow up plane'

Passengers and cabin crew rushed to detain a woman who threatened to blow up the plane and attempted to set a t-shirt on fire as the plane was accelerating down the runway at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published

Tokyo-bound Jetstar plane veers off runway moments before takeoff in the Philippines [Video]Tokyo-bound Jetstar plane veers off runway moments before takeoff in the Philippines

Passengers were terrified when a plane veered off the runway moments before taking off this morning (December 14). The Jetstar Airbus A320 had 140 people onboard when it skidded onto the grass next..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Plane arriving from Toronto slides off Halifax airport runway

Amidst snowy weather, a plane carrying passengers from Toronto slid off the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Sunday.
CTV News


Tweets about this

ejse888

Ferg Jenkins Needs A Friend 🇨🇦🇨🇦 RT @WestJet: WestJet flight 248 from Toronto to Halifax experienced an incident this morning when it departed the end of the runway after l… 2 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/DVe9DcDNpz Halifax Stanfield International Airport says there are no reported injuries after a WestJet… https://t.co/heIr6XOGeY 2 minutes ago

ohnscentre

OHNS Centre RT @CBCCanada: WestJet flight from Toronto slides off runway at Halifax airport https://t.co/bltbwNOVnm https://t.co/7lHoUcISVT 3 minutes ago

DavidJe03534248

Niagara14301 RT @CBCAlerts: No injuries reported after WestJet flight from Toronto slides off runway at Halifax airport: https://t.co/0h46b40MMb 6 minutes ago

evilaudi

Elliott Leblanc RT @EricW_Photos: My flight, Westjet 248 from Toronto has slid off the runway. No idea of damage although it doubt it. I think we are ok. B… 8 minutes ago

AircrewBuzz

B N Sullivan RT @JacdecNew: Westjet Airlines Boeing 737-800 (C-FUJR) on flight #WS248 from Toronto skidded off the runway in snow on runway 14 at Halifa… 8 minutes ago

AviationHeds

1stHeadlines Canada-CBC News: WestJet flight from Toronto slides off runway at Halifax airport . More #Aviation #news - https://t.co/2JQoL0D6jY 13 minutes ago

