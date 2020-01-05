Global  

Former Tata chairman Cyrus Mistry says he will not seek chairmanship of Tata Sons

Reuters India Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry said on Sunday he would not seek to reclaim his board seats and position as executive chairman of the salt-to-software conglomerate after a company's tribunal in December ordered he be reinstated.
