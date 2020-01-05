Global  

Carter becomes first NBA star to play in four different decades

BBC News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Atlanta Hawks star Vince Carter becomes first NBA player to play four decades.
Recent related news from verified sources

NBA: Vince Carter becomes first player to play in four different decades

Atlanta Hawks star Vince Carter becomes first NBA player to play four decades.
BBC Sport

Carter becomes first NBA player to appear in four decades

Vince Carter made history on Saturday night when he became the first NBA player to appear in a game in four different decades. Long live Vinsanity.
ESPN

