Dela Quist Interesting @iamcal CTO and Founder interviewed in @smh says - as the product is now @SlackHQ is never going to c… https://t.co/agTByDwueY 3 days ago

Nextplane Inc. Great interview by @carawaters of @Slack's @iamcal — 'No longer fly-by-night': Slack founder sends message to email… https://t.co/xPYv3BS5d3 4 days ago

🅿️atriiick 'No longer fly-by-night': Slack founder sends message to email users https://t.co/I6CMPpZf6Q 5 days ago

Tara Pereira RT @mysmallbusiness: Back at your desk? Four top Slack hacks, from the man who invented it. @carawaters https://t.co/UdhU38fqnY 5 days ago