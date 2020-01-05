Global  

Odenigbo active for Vikings vs. Saints in wild-card round

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo is available to play against the Saints in Sunday’s NFC wild-card playoff game after being listed as questionable earlier in the week. Odenigbo, who has played in all 16 games for the Vikings and has seven sacks, was limited in recent practices with a hamstring […]
News video: Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas?

Vikings-Saints Preview: Can Vikings Secondary Contain Drew Brees And Michael Thomas? 02:48

 The Vikings will look to slow the Saints' passing attack and get Dalvin Cook going when they head to New Orleans for Sunday's first NFC Wild-Card game. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein reviews the matchup. Katie Johnston reports.

