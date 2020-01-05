Global  

2020 box office starts off with ‘Star Wars’ still on top

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The box office in 2020 started off where last year left off: with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” still on top. After a historic year, the Walt Disney Co. opened the new year approaching one milestone and surpassing another. With $33.7 million over its third weekend in U.S. and Canada theaters […]
News video: 'Star Wars:The Rise Of Skywalker' Rises to Top of Weekend Box Office

'Star Wars:The Rise Of Skywalker' Rises to Top of Weekend Box Office 00:28

 In its third weekend in theaters, the Disney movie took in at least another $33.7 million.

10 Things That Almost Happened in The Rise of Skywalker (Allegedly) [Video]10 Things That Almost Happened in The Rise of Skywalker (Allegedly)

For this list, we’re looking at some of the most compelling, buzzworthy and intriguing rumors about what went on behind-the-scenes during production of “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:06Published

Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019 [Video]Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019

Disney Sets New Global Box Office Record With $11.1 Billion in 2019. Disney dominated the 2019 box office like never before. The company's films took in 33 percent of the domestic box office earnings..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Star Wars on top as Disney continues to dominate

Star Wars on top as Disney continues to dominateStar Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker took in $175.5 million in its opening weekend in the United States and Canada, delivering yet another hit in what...
WorldNews Also reported by •AceShowbiz

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its predecessors (DIS)

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its predecessors (DIS)· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend. · The third *installment* of the *Star Wars* sequel...
Business Insider Also reported by •NewsdayAceShowbiz

