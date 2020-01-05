2020 box office starts off with ‘Star Wars’ still on top

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The box office in 2020 started off where last year left off: with “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” still on top. After a historic year, the Walt Disney Co. opened the new year approaching one milestone and surpassing another. With $33.7 million over its third weekend in U.S. and Canada theaters […] 👓 View full article

