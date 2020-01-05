Graham urges Senate rules change to speed impeachment trial

GOP Sen. *Lindsey Graham* told Fox News that he would work to change Senate rules and force President *Donald Trump's* impeachment trial this week if the House...

Biden ‘Clarifies’ He Didn’t Mean It When He Said He Would Defy Senate Impeachment Subpoena Former Vice President Joe Biden made news heading into the weekend on the subject of whether he would comply with any possible subpoena from the Senate for his...

Mediaite 1 week ago



