Graham urges Senate rules change to speed impeachment trial

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Seeking to break a deadlock over President Donald Trump’s impeachment, a top Republican said Sunday he will push a change in rules that would allow a Senate trial to move forward immediately if Democrats do not agree to its format this week. It seemed uncertain how receptive Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell […]
News video: Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment

Stalemate in Senate over Trump impeachment 01:58

 The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chamber's leaders continued a dispute over whether top White House aides will be called as witnesses. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Can US Senate conduct fair impeachment trial of Trump? [Video]Can US Senate conduct fair impeachment trial of Trump?

Can the Senate deliver an impeachment trial of Trump that everyone considers fair? Larry talks with Breitbart News' Joel Pollack, democratic strategist Zach Friend and a former member of Ken Starr's..

Impartial Senate trial unlikely as impeachment drama unfolds [Video]Impartial Senate trial unlikely as impeachment drama unfolds

After deeply partisan House impeachment proceedings, can the Senate conduct an impartial trial of President Trump? Larry explores the topic with political and legal analysts.

Lindsey Graham Threatens to Change Senate Rules to Force Impeachment Trial if House Continues Withholding Articles

GOP Sen. *Lindsey Graham* told Fox News that he would work to change Senate rules and force President *Donald Trump's* impeachment trial this week if the House...
Biden ‘Clarifies’ He Didn’t Mean It When He Said He Would Defy Senate Impeachment Subpoena

Former Vice President Joe Biden made news heading into the weekend on the subject of whether he would comply with any possible subpoena from the Senate for his...
