Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran rolls back nuclear deal commitments

BBC News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Iran removes all limits on uranium enrichment, in effect ending its remaining commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Attack Could Jeopardize What's Left Of The Iran Nuclear Deal

U.S. Attack Could Jeopardize What's Left Of The Iran Nuclear Deal 01:25

 Escalation between Iran and the U.S. could make it harder to preserve the remaining constraints on Iran&apos;s nuclear program.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran: no longer bound by limits on uranium enrichment [Video]Iran: no longer bound by limits on uranium enrichment

Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:17Published

Iran nuclear deal at risk, says Russia’s Lavrov [Video]Iran nuclear deal at risk, says Russia’s Lavrov

Iran nuclear deal at risk, says Russia’s Lavrov

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal CommitmentsWatch VideoIran will no longer abide by the uranium enrichment limits of the 2015 nuclear deal. The announcement came after President Donald Trump ordered...
Newsy Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald

Russia warns Iran nuclear deal in danger of 'falling apart'

MOSCOW (AP) — Iran's nuclear deal with world powers is in danger of “falling apart" without the compliance of the United States and the European Union,...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan Today

Tweets about this

LarryNak

𝒂𝒕🅽𝒂𝒌🇯🇵🇪🇺 #BBC 🇬🇧Iran rolls back nuclear deal commitments https://t.co/HmM1O2KALC (2020-01-05 20:43:03Z) 1 minute ago

EkaPirtskhalava

Eka Pirtskhalava RT @BBCWorld: Iran rolls back nuclear deal commitments https://t.co/ORLSTzeKKO 1 minute ago

agreatgadsby

Tammy Sloan RT @vankapro: #Iran ends all limits on #uranium enrichment....done with the deal. BREAKING NEWS🛑 VankaPro☀️🌊🌊🌊 BBC News - Iran rolls back… 1 minute ago

QuareFellas

John-Boi a Queer American 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 RT @DetroitLove88: Iran rolls back nuclear deal commitments #OneVoice1 #OneVoiceMEWorldView #NoWarWithIran #IranNuclearDeal https://t.co/u… 1 minute ago

paddyg8599

Geoff Graham 🇬🇧#standupforBrexit🇬🇧 BREXITPARTY RT @PatWill97926440: Did anyone ever really believe this shower had any intention of honouring it’s obligations under the 2015 JPCOA deal?… 2 minutes ago

AnthonyBoadle

Anthony Boadle Iran rolls back nuclear deal commitments https://t.co/j2E9lGoSTF 3 minutes ago

Native615

What's my name again? Iran rolls back nuclear deal commitments https://t.co/XWXCbGn96G 3 minutes ago

therussophile

Karl E Iran rolls back 2015 nuclear deal claiming enrichment is based on technical needs https://t.co/AlY6gRCbS3 https://t.co/JNS3U4eWwV 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.