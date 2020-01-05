Global  

Venezuela government announces new congress leader, opposition denounces fraud

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020
Venezuela's government on Sunday announced that a dissident opposition legislator was the new head of congress, a move opposition leaders said amounted to a "parliamentary coup" by the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
