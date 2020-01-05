Global  

US troops are stationed across the Middle East and now could be a target

WorldNews Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
US troops are stationed across the Middle East and now could be a targetIran has promised severe revenge for the U.S.’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, the country’s powerful military commander. Across the Middle East, these threats of confrontation have put on high alert the bases, ports and other installations where U.S. troops are based or pass through. On Friday, the Pentagon announced that it was sending an additional 3,500 troops to the region, while troops in Italy were put on standby, according to defense officials. The troop escalation came just days after President Donald Trump ordered an additional 750 U.S. soldiers to the Middle East and 3,000 more to be on alert for future deployment after pro-Iranian forces stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad as part...
