Senate Republican eyes rule change to kick start Trump impeachment trial

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days and wrap it up this month, even if it means changing Senate rules.
