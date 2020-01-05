Global  

Venezuela's Guaido loses control of congress, opposition denounces coup

Reuters Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Venezuela's parliament on Sunday swore in legislator Luis Parra as its new leader after government security forces blocked opposition leader Juan Guaido from entering parliament, in what Guaido's allies called a "parliamentary coup."
Guaido backers access Venezuela embassy in Brasilia [Video]Guaido backers access Venezuela embassy in Brasilia

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido took over the country's embassy in Brasilia on Wednesday, leading to a standoff with backers of leftist President Nicolas Maduro, that could..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published


Venezuela Socialists snatch congress from Guaido, opposition denounces coup

Venezuela's government on Sunday used troops to block lawmakers from re-electing opposition leader Juan Guaido as congress chief, allowing the ruling Socialist...
Reuters

Venezuela's Guaido says legislators blocked from entering congress

Venezuelan police are blocking a group of opposition legislators from entering congress, opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Sunday at the entrance to the...
Reuters

