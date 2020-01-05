Global  

Resilient Canadians capture 3rd world junior gold medal in 6 years

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Akil Thomas capped a three-goal, third-period comeback with his first of this year's world junior hockey championship, beating Russian goalie Amir Miftakhov with less than four minutes left in regulation to lift Canada to a 4-3 win on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
