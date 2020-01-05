Global  

Minnett, Burk send IUPUI past Green Bay 93-78

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jaylen Minnett notched a career-high 31 points and Marcus Burk scored 27 to power IUPUI to a 93-78 victory over Green Bay on Sunday. Minnett hit 8 of his 15 shots, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and all nine of his free throws for the Jaguars (5-12, 1-3 […]
