Stench of smoke, haze blankets Melbourne as bushfires rage on

The Age Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Melburnians have reported being able to smell the smoke from inside their homes and offices as a haze from the East Gippsland fires envelopes the city, with air quality is forecast to be 'very poor' on Monday.
News video: Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires 00:12

 Bushfires have caused intense smoke clouds across Melbourne reducing air quality.

Recent related news from verified sources

EPA warns smoke haze could return to Melbourne

Smoke haze could once again blanket Melbourne as smoke from fires burning in Tasmania makes its way north, the Environment Protection Authority has warned.
The Age

Smoke haze tipped to return to Melbourne

Smoke haze could once again blanket Melbourne as smoke from fires burning in Tasmania makes its way north, the Environment Protection Authority has warned.
Sydney Morning Herald


Scatterbooker

Jade St Clair 🐨🔥 RT @theage: Smell smoke? You're not alone. Melbourne's air quality has deteriorated to "very poor" as smoke again billows into the city fro… 2 minutes ago

mileskeeprollin

GOAT 🐐 @Batwog1962 They saying smoke is coming from Tassie too. https://t.co/rSNDUMbCcM 13 minutes ago

misguidedjenni

💧Jen Williams🔥 RT @cubbieberry: Hey @NDIS approving body, look outside & see the thick blanket of smoke. Kiddo's newly diagnosed 'Protracted Bronchitis' a… 15 minutes ago

ldlundstrom

Lisa Lundström ☮️♍🦢 RT @RobertArnol: Stench of smoke, haze blankets Melbourne as bushfires rage on https://t.co/3FNC5K82xe via @theage 17 minutes ago

NeilMcMahon

Neil McMahon Smoke and haze is shocking in Melbourne this morning. https://t.co/auaNGY3lUR 24 minutes ago

j1mmyc81

J1mmyc81 RT @Segamastertim: Look at Melbourne today 😟 https://t.co/ojcK0TtejW 28 minutes ago

