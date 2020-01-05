Global  

Pompeo says Trump will only hit 'lawful' targets after threat to Iran cultural sites derided as 'war crime'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not directly refute Trump's threat to Iran's cultural sites, but vowed the administration would "behave lawfully."
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani 00:38

 US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and secretive Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. He abetted terrorism and violence throughout the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’ [Video]Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’

Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani. Mr Johnson accused General Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Trump vows to hit 52 sites if Iran retaliates [Video]Trump vows to hit 52 sites if Iran retaliates

U.S. President Donald Trump says he&apos;s ready to strike 52 sites in Iran if the country retaliates over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Targeting Iran's cultural sites is war crime: People react to Trump

Targeting Iran's cultural sites is war crime: People react to TrumpUS President Donald Trump’s new threat to strike 52 important targets in Iran, including the cultural ones, has provoked backlash, with many calling it a...
WorldNews

Zarif Compares Trump to ‘Barbarians’ of Ancient Times Over Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites


RIA Nov.

