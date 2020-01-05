Global  

Hamilton paramedics charged in relation to death of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi in court Monday

CBC.ca Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Two paramedics charged in relation to the death of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi will be in court Monday for what is scheduled to be the start of their trial.
Trial in Hamilton for 2 paramedics charged in relation to death of Good Samaritan delayed to April

The trial of two men who were paramedics when they were charged in relation to the 2017 death of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi was set to start Monday in...
CBC.ca

