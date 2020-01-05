Hamilton paramedics charged in relation to death of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi in court Monday

Winnipeg Landscaping The trial of two men who were paramedics when they were charged in relation to the 2017 death of Good Samaritan Yos… https://t.co/Djwe7FTnl1 30 minutes ago

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Trial for 2 paramedics charged after death of Good Samaritan in Hamilton delayed to April: The t… https://t.co/3VtD6kObwb 33 minutes ago

Lee RT @CBCHamilton: Hamilton paramedics charged in relation to death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi in court Monday. https://t.co/CXJZEIrTR1 #HamOnt http… 2 hours ago

Firas Al Najim فراس النجم RT @SamCraggsCBC: The trial for the #HamOnt paramedics charged in relation to the death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi is scheduled to start this week… 2 hours ago

Lee RT @Media371: .@HPS_Paramedics charged in relation to death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi in court Monday. https://t.co/M0Zfo5DKhA #HamOnt 3 hours ago

CBC Hamilton Hamilton paramedics charged in relation to death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi in court Monday. https://t.co/CXJZEIrTR1… https://t.co/cC0YPSufOY 4 hours ago

Lorraine Hamilton paramedics charged in relation to death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi in court Monday | CBC News https://t.co/HTNV9HLtal 4 hours ago