The unsinkable Joe Biden? Many months and many gaffes later, Biden is still ahead

euronews Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The unsinkable Joe Biden? Many months and many gaffes later, Biden is still ahead
Biden Has Biggest Fundraising Quarter [Video]Biden Has Biggest Fundraising Quarter

Joe Biden had his biggest fundraising quarter ever. Biden raised $22 million dollars in the last quarter of 2019. Biden is still behind Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Killing Iranian commander 'enormous escalation': Biden [Video]Killing Iranian commander 'enormous escalation': Biden

2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden in Iowa on Friday said President Donald Trump had put the U.S. on the "brink of a new kind of conflict," after Trump authorized the attack on the top..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published


U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden raised $22.7 million last quarter

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden raised $22.7 million in the last three months of 2019, he said on Twitter, a pickup in fundraising just weeks...
Reuters

Joe Biden To Coal Miners: ‘’Learn To Code’’

Democratic presidential hopeful and former US vice president Joe Biden told unemployed miners, particularly those in the coal sector, to learn to code so that...
OilPrice.com

stevesilver72

Steve Silver If the Dems are foolish enough to nominate Joe Biden they'll have handed Trump four more years. I like Joe, he's a… https://t.co/4f9HfA1dNy 49 seconds ago

joni_novotnak

Joni Novotnak RT @AliVelshi: The unsinkable Joe Biden? Many months and many gaffes later, Biden is still ahead https://t.co/QIXTvRgz5o 3 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut The unsinkable Joe Biden? Many months and many gaffes later, Biden is still ahead https://t.co/CwomynEHPw https://t.co/hCbbKpb3vW 5 minutes ago

kylewilsontharp

Kyle Tharp "We’re all on the Titanic...You can go with a lifeboat that looks fancy-schmancy, but that has never been tested on… https://t.co/L28CvV6q64 5 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva The unsinkable Joe Biden? Many months and many gaffes later, Biden is still ahead https://t.co/HrZjr1IcmS https://t.co/TdYBWcgpAl 5 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ The unsinkable Joe Biden? Many months and many gaffes later, Biden is still ahead https://t.co/fg13ISScRS https://t.co/crGRi0D0XS 5 minutes ago

AliVelshi

Ali Velshi The unsinkable Joe Biden? Many months and many gaffes later, Biden is still ahead https://t.co/QIXTvRgz5o 5 minutes ago

ATRestorations

Aleph Tav Not unsinkable. Just more eveidence dems so desperate they cling to flawed candidates. Ahem! Hilary. The unsinkab… https://t.co/cWTLkeOpvl 6 minutes ago

