Golden Globes 2020: Stars dazzle on the red carpet

http://www.maximotv.com || 4K broll footage: "Golden Barbie" Jasmine Sanders on the red carpet at the 7th annual “Gold Meets Golden” held at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California USA on January 4, 2020 || "This video without logo/watermark is available for...
The red carpet to jump start all of the red carpets! If there's one thing pop culture lovers can expect to see from the Golden Globes, it's that celebrities... E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •New Zealand Herald •Just Jared