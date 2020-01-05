Global  

Golden Globes 2020: Stars dazzle on the red carpet

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Film and TV A-listers are arriving at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton for the Golden Globe Awards, where "Marriage Story" and "Joker" are vying for gold.
News video: Jasmine Sanders 7th Annual

Jasmine Sanders 7th Annual "Gold Meets Golden" Red Carpet Fashion 02:02

 http://www.maximotv.com || 4K broll footage: "Golden Barbie" Jasmine Sanders on the red carpet at the 7th annual “Gold Meets Golden” held at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California USA on January 4, 2020 || "This video without logo/watermark is available for...

Lou Ferrigno 7th Annual 'Gold Meets Golden' Red Carpet Fashion [Video]Lou Ferrigno 7th Annual "Gold Meets Golden" Red Carpet Fashion

http://www.maximotv.com || 4K broll footage: “The Hulk” Lou Ferrigno with his wife Carla Ferrigno and their son Louis Ferrigno Jr and daughter Shanna Ferrigno on the red carpet at the 7th annual..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 01:17Published

Nadia Comaneci 7th Annual 'Gold Meets Golden' Red Carpet Fashion [Video]Nadia Comaneci 7th Annual "Gold Meets Golden" Red Carpet Fashion

http://www.maximotv.com || 4K broll footage: Retired gymnast Nadia Comaneci with her husband Bart Conner and their son Dylan Paul Conner on the red carpet at the 7th annual “Gold Meets Golden” held..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 01:30Published


See the Best Fashion Pieces to Ever Grace the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The red carpet to jump start all of the red carpets! If there's one thing pop culture lovers can expect to see from the Golden Globes, it's that celebrities...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared JrNew Zealand HeraldJust Jared

Golden Globes 2020: Celebs hit the red carpet at LA's biggest pre-parties

Get ready for Golden Globes! Celebrities such as Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Erivo, Rami Malek and Billy Porter warmed up on pre-party red carpets.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •IndependentThe AgeE! OnlineJust JaredNew Zealand Herald

