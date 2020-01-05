Global  

Julie Bishop says Australia needs to show global leadership on climate change

SBS Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Former foreign minister Julie Bishop says Australia needs to show international leadership on climate change and energy policy.
News video: Climate Change and Weather Patterns Linked for First Time in New Study

Climate Change and Weather Patterns Linked for First Time in New Study 00:49

 A new study links global daily weather patterns to climate change for the first time. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Need for climate change leadership: Bishop

Former foreign minister Julie Bishop says Australia needs to show international leadership on climate change and energy policy.
SBS Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldSeattlePI.comWorldNewsNPRCBS NewsSify

Yuvraj terms Australia bushfire as 'tragic'

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Thursday termed the devastating bushfires in Australia as tragic, saying it's time action is taken...
Sify Also reported by •SeattlePI.comMid-DayNPR

Tweets about this

asha_on_45

Brimful_Of RT @MehreenFaruqi: If only Julie Bishop had been in a position of influence at some point in her career to show this leadership... Foreign… 9 seconds ago

KerryAnnSmith1

Kerry-Ann Smith RT @MikeCullen73: She was deputy leader of the Liberals for what, 11 years? And was a MP for how many more? She never so much as lifted a f… 10 seconds ago

Breakthruleader

ljhou RT @kezincanberra: Note to all current & potential politicians: *Do not enter parliament if you're unwilling to speak out while there. Th… 17 seconds ago

eatatjoe2

Joe2 "The prime minister claimed his government had always made the connection between climate change and extreme weathe… https://t.co/fYUq6HiBuz 17 seconds ago

MrMojo4PM

💧🔥 Sick of Politicians 🖕 RT @ItsBouquet: How long was Julie a senior member of govt - don't recall her trumpeting this kind of thing when she actually had some infl… 24 seconds ago

_CycleMan_

Frank in nonsense She is just after power and control of this country. Don't be fooled. Julie Bishop chastised Turnbull on this very… https://t.co/Fs3QXLXywn 26 seconds ago

kezincanberra

Kerry Jaggers Note to all current & potential politicians: *Do not enter parliament if you're unwilling to speak out while ther… https://t.co/xYu6luNiLy 1 minute ago

mic_grop

🔥Mic💧 RT @MikeySlezak: NSW fires: Julie Bishop urges Morrison government to show leadership on climate change https://t.co/lmk00quRH8 1 minute ago

