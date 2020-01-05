Global  

Dallas Cowboys moving on without Jason Garrett as coach

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Garrett is out as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after missing the playoffs with an underachieving team in a make-or-break season. The Cowboys made it official Sunday. Garrett had the second-longest tenure with the franchise at 9½ seasons behind Tom Landry’s 29 years. Garrett took over when Wade Phillips was […]
