Price gets Dakar title defence off to a flying start Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Toby Price has had a dream strong start to his Dakar Rally title defence by winning the first stage of the 2020 race in Saudi Arabia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Age Sport Australian motorcyclist Toby Price has overcome issues with his navigational road book to make a strong start to hi… https://t.co/9Ku6XOBLfg 6 days ago