Instant analysis: Impressions from the Seahawks’ win over the Eagles in the NFC wild-card round

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
It's never easy, is it? Sunday was no exception: Seattle allowed the Eagles — who were led by hobbled, 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown — to hang around, but the Seahawks hung on to win 17-9. They will play on the road against the Packers next week in the NFC divisional round.
