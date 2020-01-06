Instant analysis: Impressions from the Seahawks’ win over the Eagles in the NFC wild-card round

It's never easy, is it? Sunday was no exception: Seattle allowed the Eagles — who were led by hobbled, 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown — to hang around, but the Seahawks hung on to win 17-9. They will play on the road against the Packers next week in the NFC divisional round.



Recent related videos from verified sources 49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed 49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed. San Francisco's 26-21 victory in Seattle clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. We worked for this all year... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:13Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Instant analysis: Impressions from the Seahawks’ Week 17 loss to the 49ers A late delay of game penalty spoiled the Seahawks' comeback attempt, and they ultimately fell 26-21, shattering their NFC West title hopes. Seattle will travel...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Eagles QB Carson Wentz 'set up to fail' ahead of wildcard clash against Seahawks The Philadelphia Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wildcard Round of the NFL playoffs this weekend after Carson Wentz led his side to four wins from four...

Daily Star 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this