Trump threatens sanctions on Baghdad after lawmakers call on U.S. troops to leave

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after Iraq's parliament called on U.S. troops to leave the country, and the president said if troops did leave, Baghdad would have to pay Washington for the cost of the air base there. 👓 View full article



