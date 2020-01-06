Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump threatens sanctions on Baghdad after lawmakers call on U.S. troops to leave

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after Iraq's parliament called on U.S. troops to leave the country, and the president said if troops did leave, Baghdad would have to pay Washington for the cost of the air base there.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike

US kills Iran’s most senior general in Baghdad air strike 01:17

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Can Iraq defend its sovereignty if foreign troops leave? [Video]Can Iraq defend its sovereignty if foreign troops leave?

Can Iraq defend its sovereignty if foreign troops leave?

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:03Published

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump threatens sanctions 'like they've never seen before' if Iraq expels US troops

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after Iraq's parliament called on U.S. troops to leave the country, and the president...
France 24

Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; Trump threatens sanctions

Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general, and...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

capedQsader

BaseqBatman RT @gal_deplorable: Trump Says "US Will Not Leave" Iraq Unless Billions For Air Base Are Repaid, Threatens Baghdad With "Very Big" Sanction… 9 seconds ago

MurrayDgmurray

Ginger Murray RT @intheMatrixxx: President Trump Says "US Will Not Leave" Iraq Unless Billions For Air Base Are Repaid, Threatens Baghdad With "Very Big"… 48 seconds ago

riskymusery

 RT @lummideast: Trump threatens sanctions against Baghdad and says his country will not leave Iraq until he pays for the US bases there htt… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.