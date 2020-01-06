Global  

American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas (AP) — An American family returning to the U.S. after a holiday visit to Mexico came under attack just south of Texas on Saturday night, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three other people. The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen […]
