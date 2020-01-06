Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Road warriors! Seahawks top Eagles in Philadelphia, head to Green Bay for divisional round

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Seahawks are now 2-0 in Philadelphia this season following a 17-9 win over the Eagles in a wild-card playoff game Sunday — the same score by which they won in November. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Philadelphia Weather: Windy, Chilly For Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks

Philadelphia Weather: Windy, Chilly For Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks 03:13

 Matt Peterson reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Businesses, Restaurants Gearing Up For Eagles-Seahawks Playoff Game [Video]Local Businesses, Restaurants Gearing Up For Eagles-Seahawks Playoff Game

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:22Published

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Playoff Game [Video]Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media Ahead Of Sunday's Playoff Game

The Eagles face the Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 08:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Instant analysis: Impressions from the Seahawks’ win over the Eagles in the NFC wild-card round

It's never easy, is it? Sunday was no exception: Seattle allowed the Eagles — who were led by hobbled, 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown — to hang around,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Delawareonline

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles wild-card playoff preview: Can Russell Wilson win again on road?

After narrowly missing out on winning the NFC West, the Seahawks now must begin their playoff road in Philadelphia and face the Eagles.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.