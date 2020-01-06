Global  

Golden Globes 2020: Was host Ricky Gervais a welcome comeback, or a disaster?

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Ricky Gervais once again took the reins as host of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, but was he a welcome comeback kid, or did he crash and burn?
News video: Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais 'didn't mean to upset Tim Allen' at the 2011 Golden Globes 00:44

 Ricky Gervais has shared that he regrets poking fun at Tim Allen at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, because the Toy Story star took the joke the wrong way.

Top 10 Savage Ricky Gervais Insults [Video]Top 10 Savage Ricky Gervais Insults

You haven’t been roasted until you’ve encountered Ricky Gervais. For this list, we’re looking at the most brutal and hilarious insults that the comedian has taken at stars while hosting the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:18Published

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters [Video]Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published


Golden Globe Awards 2020: “Succession,” “Parasite,” “Fleabag” win

Host Ricky Gervais opened the 77th Golden Globes by declaring movies irrelevant, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, calling the Hollywood Foreign...
Denver Post Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Ricky Gervais repeatedly misgenders fictional trans woman in bizarre attempt to defend anti-trans Twitter rant

Comedian and Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais has attempted to address the controversy over his anti-trans Twitter rant in support of Harry Potter author JK...
PinkNews Also reported by •E! Online

