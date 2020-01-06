Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Saints rue uncharacteristic play after early playoff exit

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Narrowly missing out on an NFC playoff bye came back to haunt the Saints right away. A series of missed opportunities led to yet another excruciating exit from the postseason — this time in a 26-20 overtime loss at home to sixth-seeded Minnesota. The Vikings won three fewer games than the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Saints rue uncharacteristic play after early playoff exit

Saints rue uncharacteristic play after early playoff exitNarrowly missing out on an NFC playoff bye came back to haunt the Saints right away
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.