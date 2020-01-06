Global  

Seahawks Knock Out Carson Wentz and the Eagles

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson passed for 325 yards and a touchdown and Philadelphia struggled after its starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, left the game with a head injury.
News video: Carson Wentz Ruled Out For Rest Of Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks With Head Injury

Carson Wentz Ruled Out For Rest Of Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks With Head Injury 02:32

 Cleve Bryan reports.

Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home? [Video]Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Can Carson Wentz Will The Banged-Up Eagles To A Wild-Card Win At Home?

The Seahawks won these teams' previous game, but the Eagle have won their last four games despite mounting injuries. SportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein looks at this NFC Wild-Card matchup...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 02:25Published

Carson Wentz Talks After Setting Eagles' Franchise Record In Win Over Giants [Video]Carson Wentz Talks After Setting Eagles' Franchise Record In Win Over Giants

Wentz became the first Eagles QB ever to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 08:50Published


Brian Westbrook explains how Eagles’ lack of experience is the biggest factor vs the Seahawks

Brian Westbrook explains how Eagles’ lack of experience is the biggest factor vs the SeahawksNick Wright and Brian Westbrook look ahead to this weekend's Wild Card matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. Westbrook explains why...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Newsday

Carson Wentz carries Eagles to NFC East title, helping Philadelphia overcome numerous injuries

Wentz is finally playing meaningful football late in the season and succeeded with a rag-tag group of weapons
CBS Sports

