Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday. The Vikings will face the top-seeded 49ers in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon in