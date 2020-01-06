Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Golden Globes 2020: Margot Robbie made fake conservative Twitter account for 'Bombshell'

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
On the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Margot Robbie discussed how stalking conservative Twitter accounts helped her for "Bombshell."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role

Margot Robbie researched Legally Blonde's Elle for Bombshell role 00:35

 Margot Robbie struggled to "understand" her 'Bombshell' character initially, so she set about researching Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, and created a fake Twitter account to observe "young millennial conservative girls".

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gretchen Carlson Says Nicole Kidman Captured Her 'Fighting Spirit' in 'Bombshell' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Gretchen Carlson Says Nicole Kidman Captured Her "Fighting Spirit" in 'Bombshell' | Golden Globes 2020

Gretchen Carlson Says Nicole Kidman Captured Her "Fighting Spirit" in 'Bombshell' | Golden Globes 2020

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:41Published

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters [Video]Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Margot Robbie Admits to Creating Fake Twitter Account for 'Bombshell'

Speaking about her preparation for the movie, the Kayla Pospisil depicter explains that she needed to do social media sleuthing to find out what motivates 'young...
AceShowbiz

Golden Globes 2020 LIVE: All the action from the red carpet and awards

Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman are up for major awards, but will it be a golden night for Australians in Hollywood? Join us for all the action...
The Age


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.