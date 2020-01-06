Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Russell Crowe misses Golden Globes win, sends messages on climate change amid Australia fires

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Russell Crowe may not have been at the Golden Globes on Sunday night – but he sent a message about the wildfires currently ravaging Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Renee Zellweger Talks Australian Fires

Renee Zellweger Talks Australian Fires 01:17

 After winning the Golden Globe for her performance in "Judy", Renee Zellweger shares a special message for the people of Australia, explaining the conversation about climate change needs to be "pushed in the right direction" as she also discusses her experience with wildfires in California.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks Talks His Career At Golden Globes [Video]Tom Hanks Talks His Career At Golden Globes

Tom Hanks cracks jokes backstage in the press room at the Golden Globes after being honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille award, telling the press he has loved every ensemble he has been a part of in his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 05:52Published

Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches [Video]Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches

While speaking backstage at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Michelle Williams shares reflects on her powerful Golden Globes speech and whether she's witnessed any change in Hollywood since speaking out..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Absent Russell Crowe uses Golden Globes win to highlight Australia bushfire crisis

Antipodean actor Russell Crowe almost stole the show with his absence from the Golden Globe awards on Sunday - using his best actor win to send a message on...
Reuters

Russell Crowe Wins at Golden Globes 2020, Sends Message Read Aloud by Jennifer Aniston

Russell Crowe won his second Golden Globe this evening, but he wasn’t in attendance to accept the award as he’s home in Australia protecting his home from...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Daily_Express

Daily Express Russell Crowe makes urgent plea about climate change in his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech after he misses ceremon… https://t.co/lQFG6mH2WP 1 minute ago

NewsOfWorld1

News Of The World USAToday Russell Crowe misses Golden Globes win, sends messages on climate change amid Australia fires… https://t.co/iBoZzvTqh2 17 minutes ago

Davidleno8

@iam lenoboss🌍 RT @Daily_Express: Russell Crowe makes urgent plea about climate change in his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech after he misses ceremony due… 57 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Russell Crowe makes urgent plea about climate change in his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech after he misses ceremon… https://t.co/AIlQ9m0xQV 1 hour ago

JacobNBrown1992

Jacob Brown Russell Crowe misses Golden Globes win, sends messages on climate change amid Australia fires https://t.co/0jNqwMVQKe via @usatoday 1 hour ago

YaaBooSux

Yaaboosucks RT @Daily_Express: Russell Crowe misses #GoldenGlobes to stay in Australia amid wildfires https://t.co/903lQphQIG https://t.co/fGJBqq7VPe 2 hours ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Russell Crowe makes urgent plea about climate change in his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech after he misses ceremon… https://t.co/6nTUv3Z7zC 2 hours ago

RachelleMHenry

Rachelle Henry RT @Daily_Express: Russell Crowe misses #GoldenGlobes to stay in Australia amid wildfires https://t.co/903lQpzrAe https://t.co/jV5UUPCXEO 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.