Russell Crowe shares 'poignant' climate change message after Golden Globes win

SBS Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Russell Crowe's performance as former Fox news chief Roger Ailes has been honoured with a Golden Globe, but he's more focused on Australia's bushfires.
Russell Crowe shares 'poignant' climate statement after Golden Globes win

Russell Crowe's performance as former Fox news chief Roger Ailes has been honoured with a Golden Globe, but he's more focused on Australia's bushfires.
SBS

Russell Crowe Wins at Golden Globes 2020, Sends Message Read Aloud by Jennifer Aniston

Russell Crowe won his second Golden Globe this evening, but he wasn’t in attendance to accept the award as he’s home in Australia protecting his home from...
Just Jared

kontrary_grace

KOnTRarY☂️☮🏺🐾🌱🌏 RT @glebbern: Russell Crowe shares 'poignant' climate change message after Golden Globes win https://t.co/FJQuGgIx79 via @SBSNews 39 seconds ago

JeffSundstrom

Morrison Must Go ⁦@russellcrowe⁩ adds what very well may be #TheLoudestVoice to the #ClimateChange debate. Thank you Russell.… https://t.co/DAKfRR89u6 1 minute ago

RobynLe31428753

R Lee RT @SBSNews: 'Make no mistake the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based.' #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/UcqPDuUbHZ 2 minutes ago

WandaJa56292388

Wanda Jackson Queen Of The little Desert. Russell Crowe "make no mistake the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change." https://t.co/iPgeMKHm55 3 minutes ago

mvpmadsen

Madsen Paunga Come on Russell! You know that these Bushfires are mostly caused by Arsonists, not Climate Change! 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/0NQ0BTsxgW 5 minutes ago

I_News_N

News MiM Russell Crowe shares 'poignant' local weather trade message after ... #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... https://t.co/s5TYMhmSTW 6 minutes ago

pssttickvoung

pssttickvoung! RT @NITV: In a statement read out by Jennifer Aniston, Crowe said, "make no mistake the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change ba… 9 minutes ago

