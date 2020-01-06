Global  

Gervais targets Hollywood scandals. 'Succession' named best TV drama

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais kicked off the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday with cutting jokes about the rise of streaming services, diversity in Hollywood and the sexual misconduct scandal that has roiled the industry.
News video: 'Succession' Cast Talks Best Drama Series Win | Golden Globes 2020

'Succession' Cast Talks Best Drama Series Win | Golden Globes 2020 03:29

 'Succession' won best drama series and best actor in a drama series for Brian Cox at the 2020 Golden Globes.

2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes [Video]2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes

Ricky Gervais' much-anticipated return as host of the Golden Globes involved jokes about paedophile movies, Jeffrey Epstein and Hollywood hypocrisy. It was the acerbic comedian's fifth time hosting the..

2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

'Fleabag,' Succession' win TV Globes as Gervais lets rip at Hollywood

HBO's media dynasty show "Succession" and Amazon Studio's quirky British comedy "Fleabag" were the big television winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday where...
Reuters

Ricky Gervais stirs up Hollywood AGM in fifth season finale

Ricky Gervais stirs up Hollywood AGM in fifth season finaleFor the fifth time, the big Hollywood AGM for TV types was hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais. Like all telly, the Golden Globes sticks with the familiar until...
Anorak


