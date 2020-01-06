Global  

Trump stands by threat on Iranian cultural sites, warns of 'major retaliation'

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Trump stands by threat on Iranian cultural sites, warns of 'major retaliation'U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites, warning of a "major retaliation" if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike

Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike 01:43

 In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump vowed to attack Iranian cultural sites, which many pointed out is considered a war crime under international law.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website [Video]Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website

WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high..

Credit: TomoNews US

Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation [Video]Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation

Iraq has voted to remove all foreign troops and Iran has abandoned the remaining limits of the 2015 nuclear deal in response. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Defends Threat to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites Because Iran’s ‘Allowed’ to ‘Blow Up Our People’

President *Donald Trump* reaffirmed his threat to attack Iranian cultural sites as he spoke to reporters during his return flight from Florida to Washington D.C.
Mediaite

Donald Trump reiterates threat to target Iranian cultural sites


Indian Express

