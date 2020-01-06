Global  

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader, Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail and more couples rule Golden Globes

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The spotlight was on all the couples on the Golden Globes red carpet. Some made their debut as a couple, including Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson.
Credit: THR Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes

Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes 05:09

 Williams won a Golden Globe for her leading role in 'Fosse/Verdon.'

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader spark dating rumours [Video]Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader spark dating rumours

Actress Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have sparked dating rumours after they were seen having coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend, along with member of Bill’s family.

Millions of US Subscribers May Drop Netflix Next Year [Video]Millions of US Subscribers May Drop Netflix Next Year

Millions of US Subscribers May Drop Netflix Next Year. Wall Street brokerage Needham and Company says the streamer may lose up to four million users. The firm explains that it will be due to the..

Michelle Williams Opts to Hide Baby Bump on Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2020

Amid report suggesting she is engaged and pregnant with Thomas Kail's child, the 'Venom' beauty makes a red carpet debut as a couple with the 'Fosse/Verdon'...
AceShowbiz

'Vote in your own self interest': Michelle Williams champions women's right to choose in Golden Globes speech

Williams was accepting an award for her role in Fosse/Verdon
Independent


tutkia

Lolo RT @TheMattFowler: Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are dating? https://t.co/nfmOrohqvA 6 seconds ago

leidzzy

leidy 🦖🎲 RT @marvelsmoonlit: Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson's relationship is none of you business that's all I'll say 9 seconds ago

blueberryhobos

Em RT @fiImsbi: remember when bill hader said his wife had him hook up with rachel bilson’s character in the to do list as a way of saying tha… 13 seconds ago

kasie724

kasie RT @etnow: Is that a red carpet couple debut we see?? Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson step out together at the #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/a89… 22 seconds ago

axxxxatm

alicia RT @Variety: Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are walking the #GoldenGlobes red carpet together https://t.co/XsdNARJBRl 33 seconds ago

ghostiemolly

molly i need 24 hrs to think about bill hader and rachel bilson being a thing and what that means for me personally 52 seconds ago

hanimizan

sis RT @LaurenHarry: To be fair - whatever the winners, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have become official and THAT'S MY GOLDEN GLOBES HIGHLIGHT… 1 minute ago

Stylegirl68

Jessica Mekles RT @InStyle: ‼ COUPLE ALERT ‼ Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader make their #GoldenGlobes red carpet debut! https://t.co/gacdoCGzVX 1 minute ago

