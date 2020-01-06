Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

New chief of China's Hong Kong liaison office hopes city returns to 'right path'

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official based in the territory, said on Monday China was the strongest backer of the Asian financial hub, which he hoped would return to "the right path".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

China's new soccer coach holds news briefing [Video]China's new soccer coach holds news briefing

China's new national soccer team coach, Li Tie, who recently replaced Marcelo Lippi, held a news conference on Sunday (January 5).

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:55Published

200 More Terracotta Warriors Uncovered at Chinese Emperor's Tomb [Video]200 More Terracotta Warriors Uncovered at Chinese Emperor's Tomb

Thanks to a recent excavation, China’s first emperor Qin Shi Huang of the Qin dynasty just got around 200 more clay warriors in the Terracotta Army that protects his tomb.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China has removed the head of its Hong Kong liaison office Wang Zhimin, according to a Saturday post on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources...
Reuters

New Hong Kong Liaison Office Chief Praises 'One Country, Two Systems' as Advantage for City


RIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.