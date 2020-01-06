Global  

Elton John bests Beyoncé, Taylor Swift to win Golden Globe

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — After 52 years of collaborating, Elton John and Bernie Taupin have finally won a major award together. The songwriting pair won best original song at Sunday’s Golden Globes for writing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from John’s “Rocketman” biopic. “(It’s) the first time I’ve ever won an award with him, ever,” […]
