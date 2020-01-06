Global  

Russell Crowe sends fires climate message to Golden Globes

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The actor used his speech to say a "climate change-based" crisis was unfolding in Australia.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Absent Russell Crowe demands climate change action at Golden Globe Awards

Absent Russell Crowe demands climate change action at Golden Globe Awards 00:45

 Russell Crowe kicked off the 2020 Golden Globe Awards by using his pre-prepared acceptance speech to call for urgent climate change action as bushfires continue to spread across his native Australia.

Renee Zellweger Talks Australian Fires

After winning the Golden Globe for her performance in "Judy", Renee Zellweger shares a special message for the people of Australia, explaining the conversation about climate change needs to be "pushed..

Crowe sends climate message to Golden Globes

BBC News

Russell Crowe shares 'poignant' climate change message after Golden Globes win

Russell Crowe's performance as former Fox news chief Roger Ailes has been honoured with a Golden Globe, but he's more focused on Australia's bushfires.
SBS


