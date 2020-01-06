Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Masked Men Attack Students in Rampage at University in New Delhi

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Dozens were hurt by attackers who shouted Hindu slogans. Some students said they belonged to a far-right Hindu group, which denied involvement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus [Video]JNU violence: Masked men allegedly attack teachers & students inside campus

Violence has broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital. Several teachers and students were allegedly attacked by masked men inside the campus.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

Amid protests, Christmas is celebrated in India [Video]Amid protests, Christmas is celebrated in India

The growing protests in India against the highly controversial citizenship bill took a festive hiatus on Wednesday (December 25) as students and protestors in New Delhi gathered to celebrate..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JNU: Indian students hurt in university violence

Police in Delhi are called to the JNU campus amid reports of masked men attacking students and staff.
BBC News

'Masked miscreants' attack students in New Delhi university rampage

At least 42 people were injured in the attack, which is the latest in a string of violent incidents at the country's universities.
The Age


Tweets about this

HariNYT

Hari Kumar Masked Men Attack Students in Rampage at University in New Delhi https://t.co/2dkrzucguu 3 minutes ago

stufalk

Stuart Falk Masked Men Attack Students in Rampage at University in New Delhi Dozens were hurt by attackers who shouted Hindu sl… https://t.co/2NPfkzannQ 5 minutes ago

azizoubairouk

Abd laziz Oubairouk Masked Men Attack Students in Rampage at University in New Delhi#World https://t.co/X7tOciT4zk 7 minutes ago

AnushayHossain

Anushay Hossain Masked Men Attack Students in Rampage at University in New Delhi https://t.co/LyBZAZxHu9 13 minutes ago

GillesKLEIN

Gilles Klein 🇺🇸 Masked Men Attack Students in Rampage at University in New Delhi (New York Times) 42 were hurt by attackers who… https://t.co/4ydvz4908O 16 minutes ago

greatindiablog

GreatIndiaBlog Masked Men Attack Students in Rampage at University in New Delhi By BY KAI SCHULTZ AND SUHASINI RAJ via NYT World… https://t.co/JPI4gf8UKD 24 minutes ago

iajijul94

Ajijul Shah RT @jaman_jabed: After Jamia,AMU,now JNU is under attack..The brutal attack on JNU by masked thugs left many students and teachers seriousl… 28 minutes ago

mayya2k19

Mayya Khan Masked Men Attack Students in Rampage at University in New Delhi https://t.co/3pTUfn48CL 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.