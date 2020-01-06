Global  

South Carolina airport officer shot and killed

Hindu Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Jackson Ryan Winkeler (26), of Dillon, WPDE-TV reported.
South Carolina airport officer shot and killed during traffic stop; suspect in custody

A man in South Carolina who fatally shot a public safety officer during a traffic stop at a regional airport on Sunday and fled the scene has been caught,...
FOXNews.com

Suspect Who Fatally Shot Airport Officer at South Carolina Regional Airport In Custody


RIA Nov.


Nywolfman1962

Fiore Antonio Freda RT @CommissBratton: The first cop shot & killed in 2020. Officer Jackson Winkeler of South Carolina’s Florence Regional Airport Police was… 16 seconds ago

JPaulWSOC9

John Paul Officer fatally shot at South Carolina regional airport; suspect in custody https://t.co/Rn8qXkVutH https://t.co/rtYwHpsxOA 22 seconds ago

ElsaWSOC9

Elsa Gillis Flags will fly at half staff today in South Carolina @wsoctv https://t.co/4K9NSHuWb2 8 minutes ago

Christi48550057

Chris RT @CajunJarhead: South Carolina airport officer shot and killed during traffic stop; suspect in custody https://t.co/i2JSqKBAUq 15 minutes ago

RNRFlorida

RNR Florida RT @RNRKansas: Always remember: Public Safety Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler, Florence Regional Airport Department of Public Safety, South C… 26 minutes ago

newslanes

Newslanes Officer fatally shot at South Carolina regional airport, suspect in custody https://t.co/UnUH9FvW6i https://t.co/Lvm7RWn6sV 55 minutes ago

