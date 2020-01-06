Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing
Monday, 6 January 2020 () TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad vowed Sunday to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying. Esmail Ghaani’s threat comes as the blowback over the U.S. killing of top […]
Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani. Mr Johnson accused General Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death” in a statement.