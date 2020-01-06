Global  

Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad vowed Sunday to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying. Esmail Ghaani’s threat comes as the blowback over the U.S. killing of top […]
News video: Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’

Boris Johnson says Iranian general was ‘threat to all our interests’ 00:50

 Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the killing of Iran General Qassem Soleimani. Mr Johnson accused General Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death” in a statement.

Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing [Video]Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing

Nasrallah's stance, analysts say, begins a new period of escalation between Iran-backed militias and US forces.

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal [Video]Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear..

Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for U.S. killing

Esmail Ghaani’s threat comes as the blowback over the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani mounted Sunday with Iraq’s parliament calling for...
Hindu

Iran’s general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing

Esmail Ghaani, the Iranian general taking over for Qassem Soleimani, told state television Monday that “actions will be taken” to revenge the death of his...
FOXNews.com

