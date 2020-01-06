Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian general who replaced the leader killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad vowed Sunday to take revenge as Tehran abandoned the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in response to the slaying. Esmail Ghaani’s threat comes as the blowback over the U.S. killing of top […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing Nasrallah's stance, analysts say, begins a new period of escalation between Iran-backed militias and US forces. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:48Published 9 hours ago Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:36Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iran general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for U.S. killing Esmail Ghaani’s threat comes as the blowback over the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani mounted Sunday with Iraq’s parliament calling for...

Hindu 11 hours ago



Iran’s general replacing Soleimani vows revenge for US killing Esmail Ghaani, the Iranian general taking over for Qassem Soleimani, told state television Monday that “actions will be taken” to revenge the death of his...

FOXNews.com 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this