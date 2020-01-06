Global  

Golden Globes 2020: Exclusive photos of Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Joaquin Phoenix and more

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Fresh off the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet Sunday night, stars entered the ballroom, where USA TODAY captured them before they took their seats.
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters 01:06

 Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20).

Recent related videos from verified sources

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards nominations [Video]The 2020 Screen Actors Guild awards nominations

Awards season is in full swing with nominations being announced left and right. Here are some of the nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards .

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Renee Zellweger Shows Off Some Leg at Golden Globes 2020

Renee Zellweger looks stunning on the red carpet! The 50-year-old actress wowed in a powder blue dress as she arrived at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday...
Just Jared Also reported by •SifyE! Online

Joaquin Phoenix suits up for red carpet of Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix looked suave in a black suit as he arrived on the red carpet of the glitzy Golden Globes 2020.
Sify Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared

