Warne to auction off baggy green cap to support bushfire fundraising

The Age Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
While Warne preferred to wear a wide-brimmed white hat for much of his legendary career, the baggy green is one of the most prized possessions of any Australian Test cricketer.
Cricket-Warne auctioning 'baggy green' to raise funds for bushfire victims

Australia's Shane Warne will auction his prized 'baggy green' test cap to raise funds for bushfire relief efforts as fires blaze across the states of Victoria...
Reuters India

