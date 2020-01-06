Global  

'1917', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' win top Golden Globes

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
World War One movie "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets.
