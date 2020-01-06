Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Who won big at the Golden Globes? Here’s a complete list of winners.

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Sam Mendes' war epic "1917" surprised many by winning the Golden Globe for "Best Motion Picture — Drama." Here's a full list of winners from Sunday night's awards show.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards 01:15

 Big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

These films, shows, artists won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]These films, shows, artists won big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

BRB, crying over Tom Hanks' speech.

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Even Ricky would have trouble finding fault in these looks. For this list, we’re taking a look at the red carpet ensembles that impressed us the most at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. From stunning..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here's the complete list of winners of Golden Globe Awards 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): The winners of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Sunday Night.
Sify

2020 Golden Globes: Winners and highlights

At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, “Saturday Night Live’s” Kate McKinnon thanked Ellen DeGeneres for paving the way for gay and lesbian artists like herself....
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comHinduNYTimes.comE! OnlineBBC NewsJust Jared

Tweets about this

helinhoforta

Helio Martins RT @Inc: Tom Hanks just shared his 3-step formula for success--and it’s simple yet brilliant. @justinjbariso https://t.co/s8vQVBFb62 8 seconds ago

neyfast31

Nueve RT @Variety: Salma Hayek arrives to the #GoldenGlobes full red carpet galley here: https://t.co/8brhglIYGV https://t.co/nAA6P7I9Mb 9 seconds ago

keepfighting150

Badass RT @OnlyGod4ever: Russell Crowe and Patricia Arquette help push TRUMP2020 at the Golden Globes! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 What other celebriti… 10 seconds ago

CoryGroshek

🇺🇸 Cory Groshek 🇺🇸 RT @rachelifeisgood: @Tiff_FitzHenry @Perpetualmaniac Here is the thing. The golden globes producers preapproved his jokes and script telep… 28 seconds ago

vmininluvv

95z is love ♡ RT @THEEEhottie: “Although I’m here at the Golden Globes, BTS has 1000x the amount of power & influence that I have. I think Korea produces… 35 seconds ago

Sol_Perez97

solecito RT @parrillasbllxck: Since sandra is not attending the golden globes tonight, here are some of her GG looks from the past years https://t.c… 38 seconds ago

royellis

Roy Ellis RT @ClayTravis: Here is the full @rickygervais Golden Globes open. Hot fire & hysterical, enjoy: https://t.co/BJTEwlKRjc 39 seconds ago

hargarita

Linda Dowdy RT @rising_serpent: Here's Ricky Gervais' full Golden Globes monologue. And although it is stupendous in its acerbic brilliance, something… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.