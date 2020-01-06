Global  

Ernie Merrick sacked as Newcastle Jets coach

The Age Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
After conceding 15 goals in their last four games, the Newcastle Jets have axed coach Ernie Merrick.
Newcastle Jets sack Merrick as coach amid A-League struggles

The Newcastle Jets have sacked head coach Ernie Merrick after a poor start to the A-League season. Merrick took charge of the Jets in 2017 and led Newcastle to...
