Golden Globes 2020: Michelle Williams tells women to vote 'your own self-interest' like men

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Michelle Williams got political at the 2020 Golden Globes, encouraging women to "make (the world) look more like us" by voting in "your own self-interest."
News video: Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes

Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes 05:09

 Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes

Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches [Video]Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches

While speaking backstage at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Michelle Williams shares reflects on her powerful Golden Globes speech and whether she's witnessed any change in Hollywood since speaking out..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:24Published

'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach Visited the Set of Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' 'Many Times' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach Visited the Set of Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' "Many Times" | Golden Globes 2020

'The Marriage Story' director appeared on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michelle Williams Calls on Women to Protect ‘Right to Choose’ in Globes Speech: Vote ‘In Your Own Self Interest’

Actress Michelle Williams gestured to the upcoming November election in her Golden Globes acceptance speech, urging women to vote “in your own self interest”...
Mediaite

'Vote in your own self interest': Michelle Williams champions women's right to choose in Golden Globes speech

Williams was accepting an award for her role in Fosse/Verdon
Independent

beachmama50

Teresa Marquez RT @CNN: Actress Michelle Williams gave an impassioned speech about reproductive rights at the #GoldenGlobes. "Women 18 to 118, when it is… 11 seconds ago

BatsyBAts

Emmanuel :D RT @AnaWarman: "Women, please vote in your own self-interests. It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so muc… 18 seconds ago

RealCrystalLowe

Crystal Lowe RT @THR: Michelle Williams gave a powerful acceptance speech at tonight's #GoldenGlobes: "Don't forget, we [women] are the largest voting b… 21 seconds ago

Waitingforrain3

Waiting for rain RT @HuffPost: “When it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the w… 27 seconds ago

allisonMcrist

allison crist RT @THR: Michelle Williams' powerful #GoldenGlobes speech couldn't atone for the lack of female nominees in top categories, but it emerged… 30 seconds ago

MagicGirlSatan

Lc. Daisy Dawnbringer 🍑 RT @ReproRights: Actor Michelle Williams, who is pregnant, advocates for abortion rights in her acceptance speech tonight at the Golden Glo… 30 seconds ago

ZealotZeitgeist

Zeitgeist Zealot RT @elainelow: "Women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years.… 1 minute ago

DesperateGossip

Marco Antonio Climate Change, Right to Choose, Iran Hot Topics at Golden Globes – Variety https://t.co/cQnQxenfEV 1 minute ago

