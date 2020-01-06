Golden Globes 2020: Michelle Williams tells women to vote 'your own self-interest' like men

Teresa Marquez RT @CNN: Actress Michelle Williams gave an impassioned speech about reproductive rights at the #GoldenGlobes. "Women 18 to 118, when it is… 11 seconds ago

Emmanuel :D RT @AnaWarman: "Women, please vote in your own self-interests. It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so muc… 18 seconds ago

Crystal Lowe RT @THR: Michelle Williams gave a powerful acceptance speech at tonight's #GoldenGlobes: "Don't forget, we [women] are the largest voting b… 21 seconds ago

Waiting for rain RT @HuffPost: “When it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the w… 27 seconds ago

allison crist RT @THR: Michelle Williams' powerful #GoldenGlobes speech couldn't atone for the lack of female nominees in top categories, but it emerged… 30 seconds ago

Lc. Daisy Dawnbringer 🍑 RT @ReproRights: Actor Michelle Williams, who is pregnant, advocates for abortion rights in her acceptance speech tonight at the Golden Glo… 30 seconds ago

Zeitgeist Zealot RT @elainelow: "Women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years.… 1 minute ago