Pelosi says House to vote on a resolution to limit Trump's military actions regarding Iran

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit U.S. President Donald Trump's military actions regarding Iran.
Pelosi says House to vote on a resolution to limit Trump’s military actions regarding Iran

“This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate,” Ms. Pelosi said in a statement late on Sunday.
Hindu

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit U.S. President Donald Trump's military...
