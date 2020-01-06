Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Russell Crowe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge win Golden Globes for TV

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Russell Crowe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge win Golden Globes for TVRussell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Fox News Channel architect Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice, drawing Australia’s disastrous fires into Sunday’s ceremony from thousands of miles away. Crowe was kept from attending because “he’s protecting his family from the devastating bush fires,” said presenter Jennifer Aniston, who then read a statement Crowe provided in case he won the award for best actor in a limited TV series or movie. “Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based,” Crowe said in part, calling “for respect for our planet for the amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future.” PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra at Golden Globes 2020...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook

Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook 01:01

 Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

2020 Golden Globes: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:12Published

77th Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion [Video]77th Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Here are some of the hottest looks on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet, including styles from Jennifer Lopez, Saoirse Ronan, Kerry Washington and more!

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe sends out message on climate change

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal as late Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes in "The Loudest Voice", but he...
Sify Also reported by •SBSJust JaredMashableReutersFOXNews.comThe AgeUSATODAY.comBBC News

Well-wishes to Australia sent from Golden Globe stage

NEW YORK (AP) — Australian communities battling wildfires were given several messages of support at the Golden Globes, with Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SifyBBC News

Tweets about this

samolders

Samantha Oldershaw RT @Variety: Phoebe Waller-Bridge reveals she'll be auctioning off her #GoldenGlobes suit to raise money for Australian wildfire relief htt… 34 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.