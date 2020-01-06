Russell Crowe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge win Golden Globes for TV
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Fox News Channel architect Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice, drawing Australia’s disastrous fires into Sunday’s ceremony from thousands of miles away. Crowe was kept from attending because “he’s protecting his family from the devastating bush fires,” said presenter Jennifer Aniston, who then read a statement Crowe provided in case he won the award for best actor in a limited TV series or movie. “Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based,” Crowe said in part, calling “for respect for our planet for the amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future.” PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra at Golden Globes 2020...
Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...
NEW YORK (AP) — Australian communities battling wildfires were given several messages of support at the Golden Globes, with Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette... Seattle Times Also reported by •Sify •BBC News